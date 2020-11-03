Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,927 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 3.1% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,407,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ opened at $269.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.62. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $303.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

