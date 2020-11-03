Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) PT Lowered to $18.00

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ XENT opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $521.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 24.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 145,382 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 323,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 80,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

