Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.92.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

NASDAQ XENT opened at $15.96 on Monday. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $521.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 249.3% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the second quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 69.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.