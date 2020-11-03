Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intelsat Investments S.A. provides satellite communications services. The company offers network services comprising transponder services, video distribution and contribution services, hybrid satellite, fiber and teleport managed services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations, internet service providers, military and government sectors. Intelsat Investments S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intelsat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

OTCMKTS INTEQ opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.98. Intelsat has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.62.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $482.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Intelsat will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

