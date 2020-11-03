Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,257 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 raised their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.92.

Intel stock opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $182.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

