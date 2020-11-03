Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.50.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $122.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a current ratio of 115.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.36. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $136.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $24.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%. Research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.12%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $313,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary A. Curran bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.26 per share, with a total value of $59,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,589.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 70.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after buying an additional 108,703 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

