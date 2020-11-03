Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Short Interest Update

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,400 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the September 30th total of 262,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other Innospec news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $642,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,741,822.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innospec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IOSP shares. TheStreet cut Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innospec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

IOSP stock opened at $68.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Innospec has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.87.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $244.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.65 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innospec will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

