Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Rating Reiterated by Lifesci Capital

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Lifesci Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Ci Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Inflarx in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Inflarx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Inflarx in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.79.

Get Inflarx alerts:

Inflarx stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Inflarx has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inflarx will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Inflarx during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Inflarx during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Inflarx during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Inflarx during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Inflarx by 184.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Inflarx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflarx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.