Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

IFRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inflarx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Inflarx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Inflarx in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Ci Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Inflarx in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Inflarx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $105.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.46. Inflarx has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inflarx will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Inflarx during the 1st quarter valued at $9,609,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inflarx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Inflarx during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Inflarx during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Inflarx during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

