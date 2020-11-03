Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

IBTX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.96. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 155.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

