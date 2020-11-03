Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Inari Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Inari Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Shares of NARI opened at $65.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.37. The company has a quick ratio of 19.64, a current ratio of 20.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $84.91.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.97 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $33,714,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $25,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at about $24,693,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $9,839,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $7,318,000. Institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

There is no company description available for Inari Medical Inc

