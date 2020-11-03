Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on PI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Impinj from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.67.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $26.48 on Friday. Impinj has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market cap of $611.34 million, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $44,053.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of Impinj by 48.2% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Impinj by 457.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 88.7% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 56.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 148,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 53,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 14.4% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 39,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

