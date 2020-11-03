Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

IMUX has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Immunic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.70. Immunic has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.28). As a group, equities analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Immunic in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Immunic by 78.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Immunic in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Immunic by 303.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Immunic in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

