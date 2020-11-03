Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 5,000 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 90.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $74.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.84.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

