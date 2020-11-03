Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 28,000 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Waste Management by 210.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WM opened at $110.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.91 and a 200-day moving average of $107.79. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.87.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

