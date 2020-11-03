Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Western Digital by 120.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,520 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 545.7% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 59,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 185,814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 41.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,535 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 25,572 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

