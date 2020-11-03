Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $5.38 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Workday by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Workday by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Workday from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Workday from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.55.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $36,291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDAY stock opened at $205.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of -109.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $248.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.85.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

