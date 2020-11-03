Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $39.06 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.5% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $39,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after acquiring an additional 767,923 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,858,000 after acquiring an additional 97,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Mastercard by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,737 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,212,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,640,000 after acquiring an additional 62,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.18.

Mastercard stock opened at $289.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $290.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,771 shares of company stock valued at $83,003,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.