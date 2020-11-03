Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $215.46 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $215,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,585,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,054 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $401,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $210.77 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $234.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

