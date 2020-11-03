Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,924,836,000 after acquiring an additional 772,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,607,000 after buying an additional 438,056 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,769,000 after buying an additional 367,413 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $61,212,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

In other news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $3,769,806.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $202.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $208.08. The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

