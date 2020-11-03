ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on ICON Public from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ICON Public from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut ICON Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ICON Public has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.45.

ICLR stock opened at $186.33 on Friday. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $215.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in ICON Public by 93,821.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,012,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,596 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in ICON Public by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,107,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,517,000 after acquiring an additional 246,317 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,570,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,592,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,930,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

