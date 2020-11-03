Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Santander

Santander cut shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IBDRY. HSBC raised Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $48.59 on Friday. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $53.22. The company has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

