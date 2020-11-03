Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ HBP opened at $3.40 on Friday. Huttig Building Products has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80.

Get Huttig Building Products alerts:

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Huttig Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huttig Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.