Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HBAN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush raised Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Shares of HBAN opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

