Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded at TheStreet

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HBAN. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.
Shares of HBAN stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27.
In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
