Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded at TheStreet

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HBAN. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

