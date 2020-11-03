Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on the stock.

HWDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) from GBX 523 ($6.83) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 641 ($8.37) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 637.67 ($8.33).

Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 646.40 ($8.45) on Monday. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 394 ($5.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 736.80 ($9.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 617.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 563.67.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

