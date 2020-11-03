Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $71.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Houlihan Lokey from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a peer perform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Houlihan Lokey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 4,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $324,083.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,083.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,886,000 after acquiring an additional 585,827 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,270,000 after purchasing an additional 176,328 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,425,000 after purchasing an additional 192,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,263,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,329,000 after buying an additional 40,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after buying an additional 46,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

