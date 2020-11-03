Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Given New $178.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $178.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HON. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.22.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $173.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.28. The company has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 512,949 shares of company stock worth $1,908,951. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

