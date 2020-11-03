Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Focus on the development of EVs and self-driving cars bodes well for Honda, given the changing dynamics in the automobile industry. The firm’s frequent collaborations with companies like General Motors and Hitachi, among others, are expected to expand business and bolster prospects. Its healthy balance sheet, improving cash flows and investor-friendly moves are other positives. However, in anticipation of a slowdown in India and North America, the company expects sales to decline year over year in fiscal 2021. With the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on the auto industry, sales and earnings of Honda is likely to suffer a major blow, going forward. Further, high capex to develop advanced technologies may also limit its cash flows. Frequent recalls also remain a concern. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CLSA upgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

HMC opened at $24.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.91. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter worth $62,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Honda Motor by 34.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

