HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HomeStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HomeStreet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $711.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.07. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.19%. On average, research analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In related news, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $27,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,182.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 8,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $237,273.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,200.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,026,260 over the last 90 days. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in HomeStreet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HomeStreet by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after buying an additional 50,916 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

