Hologic (HOLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Hologic to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $73.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

