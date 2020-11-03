HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on HighPoint Resources from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.17.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

HPR opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 4.19. HighPoint Resources has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86.

Shares of HighPoint Resources are going to split on Tuesday, November 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, October 26th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, November 16th.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.50. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 306.03%. The company had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that HighPoint Resources will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,492 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in HighPoint Resources by 401.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125,240 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in HighPoint Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 197,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

See Also: Channel Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.