Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.90.
PEAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th.
NASDAQ PEAK opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,314,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,357 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
