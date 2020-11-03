Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.90.

PEAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th.

NASDAQ PEAK opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,314,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,357 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

