Head-To-Head Review: Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX) versus Quest Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DGX)

Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX) and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zicix and Quest Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zicix 0 0 0 0 N/A Quest Diagnostics 0 9 8 0 2.47

Quest Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $126.65, suggesting a potential upside of 1.45%. Given Quest Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quest Diagnostics is more favorable than Zicix.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zicix and Quest Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zicix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quest Diagnostics $7.73 billion 2.18 $858.00 million $6.56 19.03

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Zicix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zicix and Quest Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zicix N/A N/A N/A Quest Diagnostics 13.22% 19.23% 8.77%

Risk & Volatility

Zicix has a beta of 3.82, indicating that its stock price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Diagnostics has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats Zicix on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zicix

Zicix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Texas Mobile Health, Inc., provides diagnostic medical imaging services in Houston, Texas. It offers cardiac diagnostic services, including echocardiogram, stress testing, carotid ultrasound, and halter and event monitoring services; medical services, such as general medical care, medical care for home health patients, general and immigration physicals, weight reduction, cold laser pain relief treatment, physical therapy, and anti-aging treatment; and MRI, CT, and X-Ray services. The company was formerly known as Bederra Corporation and changed its name to Zicix Corporation on February 8, 2011. Zicix Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and healthcare organizations and clinicians robust information technology solutions. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a strategic collaboration with hc1; and strategic relationships with Clinical Genomics Pty Ltd and Anthem Inc. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

