Head-To-Head Review: Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO) versus Booz Allen Hamilton (OTCMKTS:BAH)

Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO) and Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Grow Solutions and Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Booz Allen Hamilton $7.46 billion 1.50 $482.60 million $3.18 25.53

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Grow Solutions and Booz Allen Hamilton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A Booz Allen Hamilton 6.62% 55.35% 10.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Grow Solutions and Booz Allen Hamilton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grow Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Booz Allen Hamilton 0 6 7 0 2.54

Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus target price of $84.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.38%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Grow Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Grow Solutions has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Grow Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grow Solutions Company Profile

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. provides products and services to the regulated legal cannabis industry in the United States and internationally. Its operations focus on the retail sale and distribution of indoor and outdoor garden supplies and grow equipment, including for the legal growing of cannabis. The company also provides consulting services that include design and construction to approved and licensed legal cannabis operators, as well as assistance with licensure and related applications for legal cannabis operators. In addition, it designs and manufactures vaporizers, extraction presses, quartz accessories, and storage solutions which are used to sale in tobacco stores, smoke shops, and cannabis dispensaries. Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including operations research and cost estimation; automation; and data science that include predictive modeling and machine learning, as well as new or emerging areas, such as deep learning and artificial intelligence. In addition, the company designs, develops, and implements solutions built on contemporary methodologies and modern architectures; delivers engineering services and solutions to define, develop, implement, sustain, and modernize complex physical systems; and provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

