Head-To-Head Contrast: AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) and Gladstone Capital (NYSE:GLAD)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.7% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and Gladstone Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Gladstone Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Gladstone Capital pays out 92.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and Gladstone Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital $50.03 million 4.58 $19.87 million $0.84 8.75

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and Gladstone Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital -13.99% 10.76% 5.88%

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against a composite index comprised of JPMorgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets, JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Global, and the Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield 2% Issuer Capped Index. It was previously known as Alliance World Dollar Government Fund II, Inc. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund was formed on May 20, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. It operates as a business development company. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It invests in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

