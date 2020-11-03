H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. H&E Equipment Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.41. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEES. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 58.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

