HC Wainwright Increases CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target to $55.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CareDx from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.43.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. CareDx has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $55.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.61.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 16,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $638,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,966 shares in the company, valued at $16,500,731.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $2,064,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,964. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CareDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

