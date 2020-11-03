HC Wainwright Cuts Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Price Target to $11.00

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EKSO has been the topic of several other research reports. Aegis reduced their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ekso Bionics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ekso Bionics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.56.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $4.05 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a market cap of $33.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.02.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 275.25% and a negative net margin of 156.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EKSO. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 45.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 2,233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 18,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 2nd quarter worth $630,000. 13.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.