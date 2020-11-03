Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HLIT. ValuEngine upgraded Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Harmonic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $588.47 million, a P/E ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. Harmonic has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.19 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Krall acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,349.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 22,183 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $137,312.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,351.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,442,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,602,000 after buying an additional 456,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,819,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 302,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 112,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 25,893 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

