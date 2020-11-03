Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWC. Bank of America raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 50.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 19.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

HWC opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

