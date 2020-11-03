Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc cut its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 121,340 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned approximately 0.79% of Haemonetics worth $34,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,298,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,825,000 after purchasing an additional 500,447 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,101,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $277,693,000 after acquiring an additional 442,388 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,155,000 after acquiring an additional 361,442 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth $24,203,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 934.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 224,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,106,000 after acquiring an additional 202,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Haemonetics news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,543 shares of company stock valued at $161,917. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $101.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.42.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAE. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

