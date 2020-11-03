Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. Broadcom makes up 1.2% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Broadcom by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom stock opened at $351.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $387.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $365.49 and a 200-day moving average of $321.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.61.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total value of $28,228,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $358.11 per share, for a total transaction of $30,081.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 618,724 shares of company stock valued at $220,528,705 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.