Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Takes $201,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 336,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,776,000 after purchasing an additional 258,030 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $3,769,806.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $202.08 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $208.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

