Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 900 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,007.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 380.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $210.78 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $304.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

