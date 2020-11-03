Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 4,665 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ trimmed its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the period. Mplx comprises about 1.5% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Mplx were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 92,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.0% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Mplx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mplx by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mplx from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.44% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.29%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 118.53%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

