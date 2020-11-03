Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 4,078 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lessened its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 26.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 117.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 25.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.66. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $110.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.36 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 126.50% and a net margin of 102.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.