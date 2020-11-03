Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Reduces Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 630,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 163,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

