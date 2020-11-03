Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Makes New $224,000 Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 14.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1.6% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 35.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Qorvo by 7.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Cowen upped their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Qorvo from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.82.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $127.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $140.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,762 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,151,151.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,507,101.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $181,108.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,580.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,072 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

