Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $498,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ trimmed its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 624,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,348,000 after buying an additional 104,785 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 42.4% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.5% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 115,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $29.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

